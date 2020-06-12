Signs of the times

Yard signs honoring Marmaton Valley High School’s Class of 2020 have been placed at homes and along U.S. 59 in downtown Moran recently. The seniors saw their final year of school cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
