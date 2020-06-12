Menu Search Log in

Signs of the times

Marmaton Valley High School seniors saw their final year of school cut short because of pandemic.

Around Town

June 12, 2020 - 3:13 PM

Yard signs honoring Marmaton Valley High School’s Class of 2020 have been placed at homes and along U.S. 59 in downtown Moran recently. The seniors saw their final year of school cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by PHOTO COURTESY OF HALIE LUKEN

Yard signs honoring Marmaton Valley High School’s Class of 2020 have been placed at homes and along U.S. 59 in downtown Moran recently. The seniors saw their final year of school cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related
May 15, 2020
May 13, 2020
May 13, 2020
March 11, 2020
Trending