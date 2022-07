The smell of basil and mint at the July 11, 2022, meeting of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club was apparent from the drying of herbs by Lainey Church and Luke Wicoff for their food preservation entries at the Allen County Fair.

Roll call, “What is your favorite snack?” answers included chocolate peanut butter croissants, ice cream, pizza, pickles and pretzels.

Keeping with the summer theme, Lainey Church led members in singing “Take Me Out to The Ball Game.”