‘Spa day’ offers a chance to relax

The Southwind Extension District will host a relaxation session Thursday afternoon to discuss tips on relieving stress and relaxing. Participants will put together self-care baskets during the session.

July 24, 2023 - 2:12 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

The Southwind Extension District is hosting a “Spa and Relaxation Program” in Iola this summer. 

Youth from ages 7 to 18, along with their mom, grandma, or guardian, are invited to attend a one-day session where they will learn relaxation and stress relieving tips while with making body butter, a foot scrub, and a body scrub. The participants will also put together self-care baskets to take home during the session. 

This one-time session Wednesday, July 26 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in Iola. 

