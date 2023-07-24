‘Spa day’ offers a chance to relax

The Southwind Extension District is hosting a “Spa and Relaxation Program” in Iola this summer.

Youth from ages 7 to 18, along with their mom, grandma, or guardian, are invited to attend a one-day session where they will learn relaxation and stress relieving tips while with making body butter, a foot scrub, and a body scrub. The participants will also put together self-care baskets to take home during the session.

This one-time session Wednesday, July 26 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in Iola.