The monthly meeting of the Square B 4-H Club was held Sept. 12 at the K-State Extension Office in Iola. President Abigail Meiwes called the meeting to order.

The flag salute and 4-H pledge were led by Henry Kramer and Bryce Culbertson. Roll call was answered by “What is the heaviest animal you own?”

Recreation leader Cassie Hicks led the group in playing a cookie game. Eight members, two leaders and three parents attended.