The monthly meeting of the Square B 4-H Club was held Dec. 12 at the Kansas State University Extension office in Iola.

President Abigail Meiwes called the meeting to order. Flag salute and 4-H pledge were led by Henry Kramer and Cassie Hicks. Roll call was answered by “What do you want for Christmas?” The club sang “Happy Birthday” to Cassie Hicks.

Recreation was a game of table toss. There were five members, two leaders, three parents and four guests present.