Square B 4-H Club hosted its monthly meeting Aug. 8 at the K-State Extension Office in Iola.

President Abigail Meiwes called the meeting to order. Flag salute and 4-H pledge were led by Cassie Hicks. Roll call was answered by “What’s your favorite NFL team?”

Song leader Aidan Martin led the group in singing and dancing to “The Hokey Pokey.” For recreation, leader Cassie Hooks led the group in a game of Toss the T-shirt. Five members, one leader and three parents attended.