 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
Students earn KU honors

The University of Kansas has announced its spring 2023 honor rolls, with several local students among the honorees.

August 1, 2023 - 2:32 PM

The University of Kansas campus in Lawrence. Photo by Jonathan Shorman/The Kansas City Star/TNS

LAWRENCE — Several local students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2023 semester.   

Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

∙ Jocelyn Erbert, Iola, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

