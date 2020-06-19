Summer serenade

Elizabeth, left, and Clara Cunningham perform Thursday with the Iola Municipal Band. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iolans were treated to the triumphant return Thursday of the Iola Municipal Band, which kicked off the 2020 summer concert season with a festive music show.

The Iola Municipal Band performs each Thursday evening through Aug. 13 on the courthouse bandstand. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The band will perform each Thursday night at the courthouse bandstand through Aug. 13

