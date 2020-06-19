Menu Search Log in

Summer serenade

The Iola Municipal Band returned to the courthouse bandstand Thursday to kick off the summer concert season.

June 19, 2020 - 3:35 PM

Conductor Jake Ard leads the Iola Municipal Band during a number Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Elizabeth, left, and Clara Cunningham perform Thursday with the Iola Municipal Band.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iolans were treated to the triumphant return Thursday of the Iola Municipal Band, which kicked off the 2020 summer concert season with a festive music show.

The Iola Municipal Band performs each Thursday evening through Aug. 13 on the courthouse bandstand.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The band will perform each Thursday night at the courthouse bandstand through Aug. 13

Announcer John Sheehan addresses the crowd before the concert begins.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
