Trio honored for ag work projects

Iola High School FFA students Levi Meiwes, Brody Nemecek and Casen Barker each earned recognition for their work projects. The honors came at the virtual State FFA Convention in May.

June 9, 2020 - 9:52 AM

Casen Barker, from left, Brody Nemecek and Levi Meiwes were honored recently by Kansas FFA for their work projects outside of school. Courtesy photo

Three Iola High School FFA members earned state-winning proficiencies in their respective work projects.

Levi Meiwes was declared a State Star Farmer. Brody Nemecek was noted for his diversified livestock projects. Casen Barker was recognized for turf grass management. 

Each of the three explained their work with short essays.

