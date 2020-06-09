Trio honored for ag work projects

Three Iola High School FFA members earned state-winning proficiencies in their respective work projects.
Levi Meiwes was declared a State Star Farmer. Brody Nemecek was noted for his diversified livestock projects. Casen Barker was recognized for turf grass management.
Each of the three explained their work with short essays.
