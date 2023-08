UNIONTOWN — The Annual Old Settlers Picnic has been celebrated on Labor Day weekend in Uniontown since 1905. This year’s theme is “Picknicking in the Park.”

Activities kick off at 6 a.m. Saturday with the Butch Hall Memorial Pond Hopping Bass Tournament at Union Station, 684 Maple Rd. Weigh-in will be at 3 p.m.

The Lake Frances 5K Run and 2-mile Fun Run starts at 8 a.m. at 1083 Highway 54. It’s a fundraiser for the Uniontown Cross Country team.