Unity Club learns about JD Vance

Mary Joseph gave a book report on “Hillbilly Elegy” by JD Vance at Unity Club’s Nov. 11 meeting at the home of Ellen Thompson.

Joseph reported that growing up, Vance had a very complex relationship with his parents and grandparents. Vance was raised primarily by his grandparents because of his mother’s addiction to drugs.

Though his grandparents took him in, that was no paradise, he wrote, and he perceived most relationships to be fraught with violence.

Despite these setbacks, Vance served in the Marines, graduated from Ohio State University, received a law degree from Yale University’s law school, represents Ohio in the U.S. Senate and is vice-president elect to Donald Trump.

The club next meets at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the home of Donna Houser. Kit McGuffin will give the program. For more information contact Linda Brocker at 620-365-1671.