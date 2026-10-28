Veterans honored with flags

Volunteers are invited to help honor local veterans by placing flags on their graves at Highland Cemetery next month.
Published: October 28, 2026
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Volunteers are invited to help honor local veterans by placing flags on their graves at Highland Cemetery next month.

The LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will lead a contingent of volunteers Nov. 7 as they place flags on veterans’ graves at Iola’s Highland Cemetery.

Members of the Allen Community College baseball team will help place the flags, starting at 1 p.m.

Other volunteers are welcome to join, organizer Maggie Barnett said.

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