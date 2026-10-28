Veterans honored with flags
Volunteers are invited to help honor local veterans by placing flags on their graves at Highland Cemetery next month.
Published: October 28, 2026
|
Volunteers are invited to help honor local veterans by placing flags on their graves at Highland Cemetery next month.
The LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will lead a contingent of volunteers Nov. 7 as they place flags on veterans’ graves at Iola’s Highland Cemetery.
Members of the Allen Community College baseball team will help place the flags, starting at 1 p.m.
Other volunteers are welcome to join, organizer Maggie Barnett said.
Already a subscriber?
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.