Iola Cub Scout Troop 55 held its annual Pinewood Derby Sunday at Calvary Life Center.

Those who attended were Daren Keath, who took first place, Josh Gregor, who took second, third-place finisher Jackson Bowen, Xavier Jones, Vincent Wood, Grant Wood, Taryn Clat, Oliver Luken, Desmond Shamblin, Ellie Divine and Matthew Holding. Not pictured: Jaxon Berry.

Here, the Scouts are accompanied by adult leaders Barney Divine, left, and Gary Bowen.