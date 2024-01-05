 | Fri, Jan 05, 2024
Birth announcement: Whittier McFadden

January 5, 2024 - 12:46 PM

Wesley and Marah McFadden are proud to announce the birth of their first child, a daughter named Whittier Banks McFadden.

Whittier was born Nov. 2, 2023, at Advent Health Birthing Cneter in SHawnee Mission. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long.

Whittier is the granddaughter of Mick and Mona Melvin, and Jacque Ensminger and Jack McFadden. She is the great-granddaughter of Jeanne Masterson Percy and the late Wiliam Glenn Percy, Ernest and Ned Melvin, Lenore Melvin Howard, Jack and Marjorie Ensminger, Jackie Cox McFadden and Jim McFadden. 

