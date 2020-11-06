Menu Search Log in

Birth: Isaac Toland

November 6, 2020 - 11:50 AM

Isaac Stanley Toland, son of Andrew and Anna Toland, Powell, Wyoming, was born May 11, 2020, in Cody, Wyoming.

Isaac weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He joins an older sister, Charlotte.

Isaac’s paternal grandparents are Clyde and Nancy Toland, Iola. Maternal grandparents are Ed and Jane Jackson, Grover, Vermont.

