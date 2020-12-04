Boyd inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, LA — Clara Boyd of Moran, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Boyd was initiated at The University of Kansas. She is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

