News from Carlyle

July 24, 2020 - 12:08 PM

Pastor Steve Traw’s message at Carlyle Presbyterian Church Sunday, “The Kingdom Agenda,” comes from Psalm 89:1-14. Righteousness and justice touch us as individuals and passes on as we interact in society, he said.

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “He Touched Me” for the prelude and “Something Beautiful” for the offertory. Becky French was guest song leader. The church fellowship dinner followed the morning service.

Rita Sanders celebrated her birthday Tuesday.

