Carlyle Church: Services cancelled

Effective November 12, 2020, the Carlyle Church will not hold Sunday Services until further notice due to Covid-19. The church fellowship dinner scheduled for November 15 and the Tuesday afternoon Bible Study have been put on hold.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives