Carlyle Church: Services cancelled

Community

November 13, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Effective November 12, 2020, the Carlyle Church will not hold Sunday Services until further notice due to Covid-19.  The church fellowship dinner scheduled for November 15 and the Tuesday afternoon Bible Study have been put on hold.

