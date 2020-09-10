Carlyle News

“Is God preparing you for a specific purpose?” Pastor Steve Traw asked Sunday as part of his message, “When Foundations are Shaken.”

Referencing Isaiah 6:1-8, Traw noted how God prepared Isaiah with the confidence he would need as a prophet to warn them of their sins and of coming destruction.

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “The Wayfaring Stranger” for the prelude and “Each Step of the Way” for the offertory. Special music was provided by the Rev. Tom Bevard who sang, “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power,” accompanied by Myrna on the piano.