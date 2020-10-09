Carlyle news

Pastor Steve Traw outlined the parallels between the Exodus Passover and the New Testament Passover. The Exodus Passover required sacrificing a male lamb, and in the New Testament, Christ is understood as the sacrificial Lamb of God (Exodus 12: 1-14).
Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow” for the prelude and “Something Beautiful” for the offertory.
Aiden Fraker celebrates his 11th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and David Loomis celebrates his birthday on Friday, Oct. 9.
