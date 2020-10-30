Carlyle news

Merrill Hodgden gave a devotional on “Personal Witnessing” for the morning worship service. His scripture references were: Romans 3:23, 5:12, 6:23, 5:8, 10:8-13 and 8:16.

Joanne McIntyre Register file photo

The remainder of the service consisted of music and a personal testimony.

Guest Pianist Rita Sanders played “I Asked the Lord” for the prelude and “O Happy Day” for the offertory.