Menu Search Log in

Carlyle news

By

Community

October 30, 2020 - 10:21 AM

Merrill Hodgden gave a devotional on “Personal Witnessing” for the morning worship service.   His scripture references were:  Romans 3:23, 5:12, 6:23, 5:8, 10:8-13 and 8:16.   

Joanne McIntyreRegister file photo

The remainder of the service consisted of music and a personal testimony. 

Guest Pianist Rita Sanders played “I Asked the Lord” for the prelude and “O Happy Day” for the offertory.   

Related
October 24, 2018
October 17, 2018
October 3, 2018
August 21, 2012
Trending