Carlyle news

Merrill Hodgden gave a devotional on “Personal Witnessing” for the morning worship service. His scripture references were: Romans 3:23, 5:12, 6:23, 5:8, 10:8-13 and 8:16.
The remainder of the service consisted of music and a personal testimony.
Guest Pianist Rita Sanders played “I Asked the Lord” for the prelude and “O Happy Day” for the offertory.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives