Carlyle news

Shirley Liberty, guest speaker, gave her personal life testimony and shared how she entered into the ministry with her husband, Rod. Shirley’s message, “The Promise of the Lord’s Return” was a word of encouragement with scripture references from: John 14, Luke 21:36, Luke 24, Numbers 6:26, 1 Thessalonians 4, Hebrews 9:28 and Matthew 24.

Guest Pianist, Rita Sanders played “Down to the River to Pray” for the prelude and “May the Good Lord Bless and Keep You” for the offertory.

It was announced that Paul Hernandez, of Texas and a former member of the Carlyle Church, passed away on October 31st due to Covid-19. His daughter, Mary Stewart, also a former member of Carlyle Church, is recovering from Covid-19 at her home.