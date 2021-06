Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday, “Petros — Faith Victory,” was taken from 1 Peter 1:1-9.

Joanne McIntyre Register file photo

Petros is Greek for Peter and means “rock.” Peter’s faith was firmly grounded in the rock — Jesus Christ — Traw explained.

Myrna Wildschuetz played an Albert Brumley gospel medley for the prelude and “At the Crossing” for the offertory.