Pastor Steve Traw’s message, ”God’s Word at Work,” was taken from I Thessalonians 2:9-13. Pastor Traw examined the missionary journeys of the Apostles Paul and Silas in preaching the Gospel, their Christian walk and God at work in the lives of believers.

A recording of the church service is available via its Facebook page under Carlyle Presbyterian Church.

Rita Sanders played “The Lighthouse” for the prelude and “Dwelling in Beulah Land” for the offertory.