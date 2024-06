Lloyd Houk was the speaker Sunday, with David Loomis as song leader and Myrna Wildschuetz playing the piano.

The power was off again this week, but came back on just in time for the service.

Houk noted in his sermon that material things do not show our success — it’s our hope, trust, and reliance on God that brings inner security.

Houk played the piano and sang, “Consider the Lily” for special music.

There will be no Tuesday Bible Study this week.