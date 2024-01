Crest Elementary School recognized PreK-12th grade students that were nominated for the “Never Give Up” Character Champ Award. These students work hard to instill perseverance, grit, and determination. Front row from left, Bailey Boone, Ari West, Emily Linn, Jessa Ivy, MaKenna Sitler, Treyton Church, Ember Hill; back row, Brooklynn Jones, Ruthie Dietrich, Noah Hammer, Phillip Warren, Kallei Robb, Easton King and Blake Ryback.