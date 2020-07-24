City council to meet

Iola City Council members will hold a public hearing to discuss the city’s 2021 budget Monday.

The hearing is necessary to formalize the city’s proposed spending plan, which would leave property tax levies largely unchanged. The budget would allow the city to institute a number of pay raises to employees in accordance with recommendations from a recent in-house wage study.

Also on the agenda are discussions about bids to demolish homes at 308 and 315 N. First St., 839 N. Washington Ave., 1012 N. Cottonwood St.; a proposed franchise agreement with Kansas Fiber Network to install telecommunications networks within the city; and discussions about the city’s software program used to catalog vehicle maintenance records and other work orders.