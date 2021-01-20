The monthly meeting of the City Slickers 4-H Club was called to order by President Carly Dreher via Zoom. Roll call was answered by responding to the question: “What is your goal for the New Year?” Nineteen members and one community member were present. The pledge of allegiance and 4-H pledge were led by Hallie Sutherland. Moria Springer led the club in singing “Are You Happy and You Know It.”

Club members discussed times and dates for model meeting practices. Practice will be on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Community leader, Robbie Grisier, reminded the club the deadline for entering club days will be Jan. 15. This year club days will be held virtually from 8 a.m. to noon via Zoom with final check-in at 11:30. No videos will be accepted. Registration is at Southwind District.

