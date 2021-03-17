City Slickers 4-H have blast with Q-tips

The monthly meeting of the City Slickers 4-H Club was called to order by President Carly Dreher on March 14 at the Riverside Park Community Building, which was the first time having an in-person meeting for several months.

Roll call was answered with the question “What are your Spring Break plans,” with 17 members, 1 community leader, one new member and one guest answering.

The flag salute and 4-H pledge were led by Thatcher Mueller and Shelby Shaughnessy. Moira Springer led the club in singing “Rain, Rain, Go Away” and “It’s Raining, It’s Pouring.” Kyser Nemecek read the secretary’s report from February’s meeting and Thatcher Mueller gave the treasurer’s report. Leah Mueller reported back to the club from the 4-H council meeting with information on the fair schedule, a park entrance sign, a request for fair theme ideas and areas at the fairgrounds that need improvement.