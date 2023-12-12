Clounch recognized as Pillar of Profession

TOPEKA — Iola native Dr. Teresa L. Clounch was recently recognized by the Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education (NASPA) Foundation, an international organization for student affairs professionals

Clounch was named as one of the 2024 “Pillars of the Profession.”

This is one of the foundation’s highest honors and recognizes Clounch’s outstanding contributions to student affairs, higher education and NASPA over her career.

“Dr. TLC is someone I and our students can always count on for calm wisdom,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Washburn University. “She’s a passionate advocate for an inclusive, equitable and fun campus. I am thrilled to see her honored for all her work.”

Clounch joined Washburn University in July 2023 as the associate vice president for student life and dean of students. Prior to joining Washburn University, she was the assistant vice president of student affairs, Title IX officer and senior diversity officer for Fort Hays State University.

Clounch was nominated for this honor by Dr. Eric Grospitch, vice president for student life, Washburn University.

Grospitch stated “Dr. Clounch is a wonderful educator, mentor and friend to all who know her. If you can’t find her in her office, chances are you will find her attending one of the many student-centered activities or programs on campus. Dr. Clounch goes above and beyond to make all students feel welcome and at home on campus and I am quite sure every single student who lives on campus or chooses to be involved knows her.

“I can’t imagine another assistant vice president for student affairs as engaged as Dr. Clounch. Her student-centered focus is front and center with everything she accomplishes.”

NASPA recognized Clounch for her many accomplishments that exemplify the criteria for the Pillar of the Profession award. Clounch has provided significant service to NASPA through regional and national leadership roles. She has made significant contributions to the institutions where she has worked, including Allen Community College, Cottey College, Emporia State University, University of Kansas, Baker University, Fort Hays State University and Washburn University.