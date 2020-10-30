Colony Church

Howard Reiter gave the Communion Meditation on Sunday. A minister took a piece of paper and put a black dot on it. He asked people what they saw. “A black dot,” they answered. “What else?” he asked. Silence. They completely overlooked the piece of paper. We often fixate on the small trials in our lives and overlook the blessings we receive. Psalm 103:2 reminds us to always bless the Lord, and never forget all he has done for us.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Called to Go! No excuses!” In the parable of the Great Banquet, messengers were called to go out into the community and bring in everyone they could find to the feast. The invitation was for everyone: “the poor, the crippled, the blind and the lame.” In the New Testament, we are told to tell others how Jesus loves them so they can also attend his Great Banquet.

(Ref: Luke 14:15-24 & 18:1-8; John 14:1-3 & 17:15-20; Romans 10:13-15)