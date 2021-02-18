Colony Church

Pastor Chase Riebel gave his sermon online this week, due to the weather, titled “The Cost of Love.”

Love comes from God, and just like God, we should give that love away to others.

Why did God give us free will? Love can not be true love if it’s demanded or forced. True love is courageous, but it is also costly. God sacrificed his only son for us. He knew what he would need to do to procure humanity’s salvation.