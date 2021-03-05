Colony Church

Darren McGhee gave the communion meditation on leadership. Nehemiah chose to leave the king’s service and return home to help rebuild Jerusalem. The people rebuilt the walls and gates of the city, and it only took them 52 days. When you pray to God and ask him, “Lord, where do you want me to lead?” be ready to accept his answer. He has a purpose for each of us. Recognize God as the sovereign leader of the universe, rely on him and let him be your strength.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Make Your Move” over Nehemiah 2. We looked at four ideas with this passage: 1. Timing, 2. Preparation, 3: Evaluation/Inspection, 4. Implementation/Communication.

We need to be sure to wait on God and recognize that his timing is perfect. It’s not always our timing, so we should pray for patience.