Colony Church

How often do we try to start our day with prayer, just to be distracted by life? Start to pray, hit the snooze button, pray, think about daily plans, pray, coffee, pray, chores, etc. When we pray, we should focus and get ourselves right with God. We need to thank God for all he has given to us (including struggles and adversities), and confess our sins.

In Matthew 28:19-20, Jesus calls us all to go out and make disciples, and to be disciples ourselves. There are three parts to being a disciple: 1. Recognize that Jesus is the Way. 2. Recognize that Jesus is the Truth. 3. Surrender your life to Jesus.

Moreover, we need to get evil out of us to purify ourselves with the Light, and to confess our sins to flush them out. (Ref: Matthew 4; Luke 5; Matthew 4:19; John 14:6, 21:20-22; Ephesians 3:17; Colossians 1:27; Acts 19). To hear more visit: colonychristianchurch.org.

