Colony Church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message “God’s Gifts” used Matthew 2:1-12 and 2 Timothy 1:6-7 to tell the story of King Herod who was so afraid of  losing his earthly kingdom he pretended he wanted to worship the newborn king, Jesus, but was planning to kill Jesus instead.

Bruce Symes’s communion meditation “Beyond the Manger” gave the reason Jesus was laid in the same manger where lambs sacrificed in the temple were laid, because Jesus was also a lamb sacrificed for sin.

Brinley McGhee and Elka Billings led the worship team with Mike Billings on electric guitar, Ben Prasko on keyboard, Anna Riebel on percussion, and Ursula Billings on violin. Worship songs were “Joyful, Joyful,” “The First Noel,” “Hallelujah Christmas,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” and “How Many Kings.”

