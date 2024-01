Eli Woody, candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, will be in Iola at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at the John Silas Bass North Community Building, 505 No. Buckeye, as a guest of the Allen County Democratic Party.

If nominated, Woody would likely face incumbent Republican Congressman Jake LaTurner.

Woody is from Topeka, where he graduated from Topeka High School and Washburn University. He is a former teacher who now works for an educational nonprofit.