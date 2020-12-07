Menu Search Log in

Donkey Day

Community

December 7, 2020

Dec. 5 has been christened “Day of the Donkey” by the Salvation Army. In order to celebrate, Kelli Beggs and Floppy (in red) and Vicki Wimsett and Joe (in green) take the opportunity to meet some residents in the parking lot at Orscheln Farm & Home in Iola. REGISTER/TREVOR HOAG

