Geffert graduates from Farm Bureau leadership program

Allen County’s Kylee Geffert was one of nine graduates of Leadership KFB earlier this month at Kansas Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in Manhattan.
Leadership KFB is focused on creating influential thought leaders who choose to engage, create change and look for solutions in agriculture and their communities. Graduates took part in six sessions over the course of 2023 to learn about their personal leadership style, gain communication skills and engage with industry leaders across the state.
Already a subscriber?