Geffert graduates from Farm Bureau leadership program

Geffert is one of nine graduates of the program that focuses on creating influential thought leaders.

December 29, 2023 - 12:31 PM

Kylee Geffert, at right, is one of nine graduates of the Leadership KFB program. Courtesy photo

Allen County’s Kylee Geffert was one of nine graduates of Leadership KFB earlier this month at  Kansas Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in Manhattan.

Leadership KFB is focused on creating influential thought leaders who choose to engage, create change and look for solutions in agriculture and their communities. Graduates took part in six sessions over the course of 2023 to learn about their personal leadership style, gain communication skills and engage with industry leaders across the state.

