Girlfriend objects to partner’s plans

Girlfriend starts arguments when partner wants to hang out with other friends. It's becoming a pattern and raising red flags.

August 1, 2023 - 2:04 PM

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: Recently my girlfriend and I attended a family gathering. Afterward, I was set to go to a close friend’s house party. My girlfriend could have gone, but she did not want to. Which I think is fine, because we do not have to accompany each other all the time. The problem is that she did not want me to go, either.

She did not give a particular reason. (I should have asked, but I did not.) I wanted to go to the party, all the more so because it was my friend’s birthday party, which I pointed out, my thought being that this made it important that I go, even aside from my desire to go. Even more than if it were a regular party, my friend would probably be disappointed, even offended, if I did not go to their birthday party.

