Grandmother calls my niece ‘her’ baby

Dear Carolyn: My mom is a first-time grandmother and refers to my niece as “my baby.” I can tell it irks my brother and sister-in-law, but they don’t say anything.
Other than when she asks if I’ve seen “[her] baby” and I respond that no, he was at work, but I did see her granddaughter, can I say anything? Or do these things pass when the next grandkid comes?
— Grandma’s “Baby”
