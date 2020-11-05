Menu Search Log in

Grandmother calls my niece ‘her’ baby

It clearly bothers the parents, but how do you get her to stop saying that?

By

Community

November 5, 2020 - 9:06 AM

(Nick Galifianakis/for The Washington Post)

Dear Carolyn: My mom is a first-time grandmother and refers to my niece as “my baby.” I can tell it irks my brother and sister-in-law, but they don’t say anything. 

Carolyn HaxCourtesy photo

Other than when she asks if I’ve seen “[her] baby” and I respond that no, he was at work, but I did see her granddaughter, can I say anything? Or do these things pass when the next grandkid comes?

— Grandma’s “Baby”

Related
May 13, 2020
March 30, 2020
March 17, 2020
March 3, 2020
Trending