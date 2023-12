LAHARPE — TLC Garden Center will bid adieu to 2023 with a look to the past — and the future — with a movie.

Owner Savannah Flory will show “Back To The Future” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in TLC’s greenhouse area.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at tlcgc.com. Attendees are encouraged to BYOB (as in “bring your own blanket.”)