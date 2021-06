Suni Haberland graduated from The University of Kansas School of Education and Human Sciences in May with a doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction.

She lives in Lenexa and will return to teaching this fall at Shawnee Mission South High School. She also coaches cross country and track and field.

She is a 2004 graduate of Iola High School. She earned a bachelor of science in elementary education from KU in 2008, and a master’s degree from KU in 2013.