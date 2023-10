The secret to living healthier, happier and longer lives has been out for many years now. Decades-long research from explorer Dan Buettner reports areas of the world where people seemed to be living longer and healthier and termed the locations “Blue Zones.”

His recent Netflix documentary gives a visual and is now trending as a top streaming pick.

The five original Blue Zones are in Italy, Costa Rica, Greece, Japan and California, with Singapore being added later.