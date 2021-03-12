Menu Search Log in

Her family religiously judges others

It’s your prerogative to decide, always, that you don’t like the effect certain people have on you and that you don’t want to associate with them anymore for that reason alone. It doesn’t have to be any more cerebral or ethical than that.

By

Community

March 12, 2021 - 11:56 AM

Dear Carolyn: Most of my family members belong to the religion I was raised in, which I have come to view as wrong not just theologically but morally. The religion teaches prejudice and hatred.

I am increasingly wondering whether I can, in good conscience, continue to have a loving relationship with these people. To me, the religion’s teachings are so wrong, so harmful, that acting friendly around them as long as religion doesn’t come up would be like having a friend who’s a member of a neo-Nazi organization and just turning a blind eye to it.

Do you think that, for my own morality, I need to sever ties with my family?

