HES scholars earn top second semester marks

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Elementary School has announced its second-quarter honor rolls for 2020-21.
All A’s
Fifth grade — Carter B. Collins, Bailey M. Daniels, Alexa F. Ellis, Bryer Grisier, Kolton L. Hanson, Brystal L. Hudlin, Maggie A.D. McCullough, Riley L. Olson, Ty Shaughnessy, Gabriella J. Vargas-Garcia, Braylynn M. Watson and Sydnee J. Wilson.
