Humboldt school district 258 celebrated the retirements of seven staff members on Friday. They are, from left, Brad Piley, softball coach, 38 years; Loretta Sanchez, cook, 22 years; Marsha Frederick, food service director, 32 years; Kay Lewis, superintendent, 36 years; Carol Larson, guidance counselor, 39 years; Ruby Crawford, Spanish, 42 years; and Jack Ellis, bus driver, 48 years. (TREVOR HOAG/THE IOLA REGISTER)