Hunter Education Course opens

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is offering a Hunter Education Course at the Chanute Elks Lake, 24410 Elk Rd., on Friday, Sept. 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The class is free, but students must attend all sessions and must pre-register online at www.safehunters.com. Class size is limited. Students must be at least 11 years old to be certified.

For more information reference www.safehunters.com or contact Jonathan Rather, Kansas Game Warden for Neosho and Allen counties, at 620-212-0183.