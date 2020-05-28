IHS Honor Roll

All A’s (4.0 grade-point average)
Seniors — Dongming Eason Cheung, Calvin Delich, Torrance DePriest, Jayce Doolittle, Isabella Duke, Maria Escobar-Hernandez, Cal Leonard, Lauren McDermeit, Diamend McFadden, Alex Morris, Kelsey Morrison, Adryan Nading, Breanna Northcutt, Sadrie Overall, Carlie Payne, Gabriella Richards, Paige Riley, Courtland Sager, Jada Stogsdill, Ella Taylor and Alexandria Vega.
Juniors — Lorie Carpenter, Audrey Coltrane, Jada Cunningham, Alexi Fernandez, Thomas Fleming, Hannah Gardner, Tabitha Graham, Hannah Horsley,Sidney Shelby, Dillon Slaven, Michael Stoll and Jessica Tidd.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives