Menu Search Log in

IHS Honor Roll

Iola High School has announced its second semester honor rolls for 2019-20.

Community

May 28, 2020 - 10:05 AM

All A’s (4.0 grade-point average)

Seniors — Dongming Eason Cheung, Calvin Delich, Torrance DePriest, Jayce Doolittle, Isabella Duke, Maria Escobar-Hernandez, Cal Leonard, Lauren McDermeit, Diamend McFadden, Alex Morris, Kelsey Morrison, Adryan Nading, Breanna Northcutt, Sadrie Overall, Carlie Payne, Gabriella Richards, Paige Riley, Courtland Sager, Jada Stogsdill, Ella Taylor and Alexandria Vega.

Juniors — Lorie Carpenter, Audrey Coltrane, Jada Cunningham, Alexi Fernandez, Thomas Fleming, Hannah Gardner, Tabitha Graham, Hannah Horsley,Sidney Shelby, Dillon Slaven, Michael Stoll and Jessica Tidd.

Related
May 15, 2020
March 13, 2020
March 12, 2020
March 11, 2020
Trending