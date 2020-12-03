Iola library circulates new internet hotspots

Iola Public Library has added a new service: circulating Internet hotspots. The hotspots bring an Internet connection into a home or other location and allow computers or devices to connect to it via wi-fi. There are currently five hotspots available to check out. Later this month, an additional 10 “smart hotspots” should be available. T-Mobile/Sprint is the carrier.

Funding for the hotspots comes from a Broadband Partnership Adoption Grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce using CARES Act, or federal coronavirus relief, funds.

The regular hotspots are suitable for those who have smartphones, computers, tablets or other devices with wi-fi capability. Those who have no computers or other devices can check out the smart hotspots, since besides bringing the Internet connection, they are themselves a device which can be used.