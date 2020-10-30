Menu Search Log in

Iola middle schoolers shine

Iola Middle School has announced its first-quarter honor rolls for 2020-21.

Community

October 30, 2020 - 10:17 AM

Iola Middle School has announced its first-quarter honor rolls for 2020-21.

Principal’s Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)

Eighth grade: Kyndal Bycroft, Elza Clift, Kaysin Crusinbery, Reese Curry, Roper Curry, Alejandro Escalante, Mariah Jelinek, Maleigha Molina, Kinsey Schinstock, Tavia Skahan and Madeleine Wanker.

Related
May 15, 2020
March 11, 2020
January 9, 2020
October 25, 2018
Trending